NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A former lieutenant with the Newport News Fire Department has been sentenced to more than 33 years in prison on child sex abuse-related charges.

43-year-old Christopher Scott Jones was sentenced on Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Jamar K. Walker after he pleaded guilty to receiving child pornography, using a communication facility to knowingly persuade, induce, entice, and coerce a minor to engage in sexual activity back on May 18, according to the Department of Justice.

Prosecutors say three different minors told the FBI that they had sexually explicit contact with Jones. One said they had inappropriate sexual contact with Jones and mutually exchanged sexually explicit images.

Forensic exams of Jones’ devices and searched of his accounts confirmed the illicit relationships, the DOJ says. He also traveled to meet an undercover detective posing as a 12-year-old for sexual activity, prosecutors say.