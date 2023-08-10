CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A former U.S. Navy officer will serve 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to an attempted child pornography production charge.

Christopher Paul Hetherington, who was stationed in Norfolk at the time of his arrest, was sentenced on Monday after pleading guilty back in April. He was originally charged with attempted coercion and enticement of a minor in addition to the attempted production charge, but those charges were dismissed.

He’ll also be under supervised release for five years after he leaves prison as part of the sentence.

Hetherington was arrested at his home on December 21, 2022, two months after authorities said he first starting speaking to an NCIS agent who he thought was 14 years old. Authorities say he repeatedly asked for sexually-explicit photos and detailed in a phone conversation sexual acts he wished to perform on and with the girl. He also said he planned to meet her.