HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Terry Sult, who retired as Hampton’s police chief in April 2021, has been named chief of police in Cary, North Carolina, after serving several months as interim chief.

Sult retired from Hampton in April 2021 after five decades of law enforcement experience and serving as Hampton’s chief since 2013, but just months later started in an interim chief role with Cary in October.

WRAL’s Joe Fisher was the first to report the news about Sult, who will have a $225,000 salary starting June 10.

Mark Talbot, Hampton’s first Black police chief, took over as Sult’s successor in June 2021.