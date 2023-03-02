Charles Jones took more than $43K from a Chesapeake contractor, the DOJ says.

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A former official with the General Services Administration has been sentenced to 30 months in prison, after admitting to accepting bribes for renovation contracts for federal buildings around the state, including in Norfolk.

59-year-old Charles Jones was sentenced on Wednesday in Norfolk federal court, the Department of Justice announced. Jones pleaded guilty to accepting bribes in exchange for directing government procurement contracts to government contractors back in June.

Jones was a Supervisory Construction Control Representative in Richmond at the time the crimes were committed, from around December 2015 to August of 2019, court documents show. He was in charge of overseeing construction and renovation projects for certain federal buildings in the Norfolk, Richmond and Alexandria areas.

Jones received $411,192 in total in exchange from businessman Daniel Crowe, the president of Contractors USA, Inc., after Jones awarded his companies federal construction projects, the DOJ says. He also received $43,500 in cash payments from Jennifer Strickland, the President of Chesapeake-based SDC Contracting LLC, after awarding her company a contract valued around $1,369,501.

Both Crowe and Strickland previously pleaded guilty to related charges.