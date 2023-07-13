HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – EVMS Art Therapy and Counseling Arts for Optimal Program is hosting four workshops in a project titled, “Visual Conversations: Community Resilience over Violence.” In this week’s Community Chat, learn more about the project, taking place across Hampton Roads. Watch the live conversation in the video player on this page.

Digital Host Sarah Goode will speak to Dr. Mary Roberts, LPC-ACS, ATR-BC, ATCS. Roberts is the EVMS Master of Art Therapy and Counseling Program Director and Professor.

