Scattered power outages reported across Hampton Roads Tuesday

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Scattered showers were partly to blame for scattered power outages across Hampton Roads Tuesday morning.

Dominion Energy reported more than 28,000 customers in Hampton Roads and North Carolina lost power. Spokeswoman Bonita Harris said crews are arriving from unaffected areas to help restore power.

Busy morning! @dominionenergy crews have restored power to half of 21,000+ customers in the dark in HRoads/NC. Dry spell+ light rain = build up of salt, dirt on electrical equipment & power outages. Please report outage on https://t.co/FzNiMa8xBo or 1-866-DOM-HELP. pic.twitter.com/9PpepgIJq2 — Bonita Harris (@BonitaDomEnergy) October 8, 2019

A transformer fire around 7 a.m. on Crawford Road caused outages in Newport News. No injuries have been reported from the incident.

At the height of that outage, there were more than 2,500 people without power in Newport News. Officials estimated power would be restored by 1 p.m.

At last check, Dominion Energy also showed some 2,000 customers without power in Norfolk, another 3,000 outages in Virginia Beach and several hundreds customers impacted in other regions.

Dominion Energy said the outages were mostly to blame on the combination of light rain and salt buildup on equipment.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue tweeted that their crews alone responded to 22 calls related to power pole fires Tuesday morning.

We are finally getting some much needed rain to the area. Unfortunately, It has also literally brought fire with it. Since the rain started early this morning NFR has responded to 22 calls related to pole fires. This is caused by the accumulation of salt deposits on the poles. — Norfolk Fire-Rescue (@norfolkfireresc) October 8, 2019

(cont.) In addition to the dirt and grime the has been sitting on the power lines due to the lack of rain. These fires have caused significant power outages around the city. @DominionEnergy has been working hard to make the necessary repairs. Please call 911 to report any fire. — Norfolk Fire-Rescue (@norfolkfireresc) October 8, 2019

(cont.) Avoid the area. Don't risk approaching any line or area surrounding a pole on fire. It may be energized. — Norfolk Fire-Rescue (@norfolkfireresc) October 8, 2019

Stay with WAVY for updates.

Click here to report and check outages. You can also call 1-866-DOM-HELP to report an outage.