Scattered power outages reported across Hampton Roads Tuesday

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Scattered showers were partly to blame for scattered power outages across Hampton Roads Tuesday morning.
Dominion Energy reported more than 28,000 customers in Hampton Roads and North Carolina lost power. Spokeswoman Bonita Harris said crews are arriving from unaffected areas to help restore power.
A transformer fire around 7 a.m. on Crawford Road caused outages in Newport News. No injuries have been reported from the incident.
At the height of that outage, there were more than 2,500 people without power in Newport News. Officials estimated power would be restored by 1 p.m.
At last check, Dominion Energy also showed some 2,000 customers without power in Norfolk, another 3,000 outages in Virginia Beach and several hundreds customers impacted in other regions.
Dominion Energy said the outages were mostly to blame on the combination of light rain and salt buildup on equipment.
Norfolk Fire and Rescue tweeted that their crews alone responded to 22 calls related to power pole fires Tuesday morning.
Click here to report and check outages. You can also call 1-866-DOM-HELP to report an outage.