EPA head Michael Regan to stop in Chesapeake and Smithfield to highlight Biden’s infrastructure law funding

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Michael Regan speaks during the daily press briefing in the Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC, June 30, 2021. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan is making two stops in Hampton Roads on Friday to highlight how funding from President Biden’s infrastructure bill will improve water infrastructure.

Representatives Elaine Luria (D-2nd District) and Bobby Scott (D-3rd District) will join Regan and EPA Mid-Atlantic Regional Administration Adam Ortiz in Chesapeake and Smithfield at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., respectively.

U.S. Senator Tim Kaine (D) will also join a tour of a Chesapeake neighborhood with lead service line challenges. President Biden has promised to replace every lead pipe in the country, and the bipartisan infrastructure bill allocates $15 billion to that goal. However, more funding will be needed, as an estimate from the American Water Works Association says it’ll cost more than $60 billion to replace all of the lead pipes.

The Smithfield event will discuss investments in rural drinking water, wastewater and stormwater systems, which are set to be improved across the country through the legislation. The water infrastructure in Smithfield is supported by the Hampton Road Sanitation District.

Regan and Kaine will also join Rep. Don McEachin (D-4th District) in Richmond on Friday at the Shockoe Bottom Retention Basin.

Regan is a native of Goldsboro, North Carolina, and is a graduate of North Carolina Agricultural & Technical State University. He’s the first Black man and second person of color to lead the EPA.

