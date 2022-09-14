Don Roberts' last day at WAVY will be September 30

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — After decades at the WAVY-TV 10 anchor desk, WAVY News 10 Today’s Don Roberts is retiring.

His legacy as a journalist in Hampton Roads is hard to match and his dedication to the community, even harder to outpace.

Originally from Baltimore and a graduate of Towson University, Don Roberts joined WAVY-TV

10 in 1989. Before that, he was the news and production director at radio station WRAP-AM, in

Portsmouth, VA.

Over the years, Roberts helped launch WAVY’s morning news and the long-running Wednesday’s Child segment, which featured children in foster care waiting for adoption and children hoping to be matched with adult volunteer mentors.

“Whether he’s anchoring the news or volunteering with at-risk youth, Don’s devotion to our community is unparalleled,” said WAVY-TV 10 and WVBT FOX43 Vice President and General Manager Carol Ward. “His enthusiasm and compassion are what makes him such an amazing colleague and while I am sad to see him go, I look forward to seeing the next chapter in his life.”

Watch our 30th anniversary special on Don below:

After retirement, Roberts plans to spend more time with his family and his charitable work.

Roberts helped create the Chess Nutz Knights Network in 2017, as an outreach to incarcerated and at-risk youth. He and other volunteers play chess and mentor teens in juvenile detention centers and other locations around Hampton Roads.

Roberts also plays softball, gardens and has authored two books. “Rap To Live By,” published in

1993, is a collection of life advice written in positive poetry and rap. Published in 2004, “Hey

Daddy, Read This” is all about dads, fathers and the difference between the two.

“Don’s connection to Hampton Roads and his relationship with our viewers has had an invaluable impact on our station,” said WAVY-TV 10 News Director Sarah Zak. “I am constantly in awe of what Don does to make our community a better place.”

Don had some incredible hair in this 1981 archival footage on a Hampton “nip joint” raid:

His ability to greet viewers with a smile every morning, and on Tuesdays, pair it with his iconic

bow tie, won’t soon be forgotten.

Don Roberts’ last day at WAVY will be September 30.

Watch one of Don’s Wednesday’s Child segments below: