SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Rashard Bryant described it as a calm day. He was three weeks into working at his new gig at Walgreens on West Constance Road.

Bryant said he was checking people out when a man in all-black cut in front of a woman.

“He was dressed in black. I thought he was a regular customer,” he said.

The man started yelling.

“He was like, give me the money, give me the money,” Bryant said.

Bryant said he wasn’t given access to the drawer, so he had no way of complying with the man’s requests.

“I really just didn’t know what to do,” Bryant said.

Soon after, he noticed the man had a gun.

“He pointed it at me and stuck it into my side,” he said.

Bryant tried to remain calm.

“I really couldn’t do too much because I felt if I made the wrong decision or wrong move, it would’ve been it,” he said.

The man ended up ripping the cash drawer out.

“He grabbed it and just snatched it out,” Bryant said.

The man fled.

That’s when a call was placed to 911.

An officer responded and spotted the suspect fleeing on a bike.

The officer chased the suspect. Suffolk Police identified the person as 53-year-old Aaron Moss.

Charges are pending for armed robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a felon.

“I am thankful the police did their job,” Bryant said.

He is still a little shaken up but went back to work Friday.

“I am a little skeptical when I came back, but I have no choice to because you have bills to pay,” he said.

Bryant said he is thankful.

“I’m thanking God I kept calm and didn’t panic,” he said.