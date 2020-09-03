Employee charged with murder of James City County man found dead at motel

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — An employee at a James City County motel where a man was found dead last week has been charged with murder after an autopsy determined the man was a victim of homicide.

Michael Dean Slye, 59, of James City County, has been charged him with second degree murder in connection to the death of Terrence Orlando Pressey, 45.

Pressey’s body was found around 7:30 a.m. Saturday in a grassy area next to the parking lot of the Motel Zuma at 6493 Richmond Road in Lightfoot. Pressey was also from James City County, police say.

Police say the investigation revealed the two got into a verbal altercation sometime the night before Pressey’s death. The exact cause of death is being withheld due to the ongoing investigation, police say.

Slye, a resident and employee of the motel, was arrested on Wednesday and taken to Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail without bond.

