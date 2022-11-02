An emergency water main repair will take place beginning at 6 p.m. Wednesday on North Witchduck Road in Virginia Beach.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Part of North Witchduck Road in Virginia Beach will close Wednesday evening for an emergency water main repair.

The outside lane of northbound North Witchduck Road will be closed between Weaver Drive and Lavender Lane beginning at 6 p.m.

Residents in the area will have access to their properties at all times. The city expects the work to be finished by 3 a.m. Thursday, weather permitting.

For more information, contact Llago Gordon with Virginia Beach Public Utilities at 757-323-3375.