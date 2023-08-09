FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) – The city of Franklin Emergency Services are responding Wednesday afternoon to what is being described as an emergency situation in the area of South Street and Artis Street.

The city of Franklin, on its Facebook page, asked people to avoid the area to allow emergency personnel to safely respond.

A representative for Bon Secours-Southampton Medical Center in Franklin also announced Wednesday that it had temporarily restricted access to its emergency department.

“The safety, security and well-being of our patients, their families and our employees is our top priority,” according to the statement.