This 800-foot luminous path will be the first of its kind on the East Coast.

NORFOLK, Va (WAVY) – The Elizabeth River Trail Foundation has broken ground on its newest project in Jeff Robertson Park.

The park’s newest amenity, The Glowline, is an 800-foot luminous path that will be the first of its kind on the East Coast.

This concrete trail will be embedded with light-sensitive aggregated stones that will absorb sunlight during the day to have the trail glow green with a pattern of a fiddlehead fern during the night according to a press release from the ERTF.

The path will wrap around the northwest playing fields at Jeff Robertson Park. This park was chosen as the home of The Glowline because it’s one of the least illuminated sections on the ERT and because it’s a popular spot within the community.

“As a company, we are really prioritizing our environmental, social and governance impact here in the local community,” says Anna Bonet, CEO of Elizabeth River Crossings. “The health of the Elizabeth River and the vitality of this trail that surrounds it are very important to us. We couldn’t pass up the opportunity to be a part of this one-of-a-kind project.”

The construction of The Glowline in Jeff Robertson Park is underway. (Photo credit: Elizabeth River Trail Foundation)

Taylor Construction is installing The Glowline for the foundation and the amenity is funded by ERTF’s capital campaign as well as Elizabeth River Crossings, operators of the Downtown and Midtown Tunnels.

“This has been a long-awaited project with countless hours of planning, glow stone tests, crowdfunding and the construction of 16-foot-long stencil patterns,” said Kindra Greene, executive director of the Elizabeth River Trail Foundation.

“To be able to finally break ground after pandemic setbacks is so special. We are bringing something really magical to the community and envision The Glowline as a spot for family memory making. Look for a glow party in early fall to celebrate this new amenity.”

The project is expected to take about 6 weeks to complete and detours will be placed around this section of the trail. To find specific routing information, visit the Elizabeth River Trail website.

