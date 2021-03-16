Elizabeth City Schools Board votes to move to Plan A of reopening on April 12

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Students in Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools will be able to choose if they want to return to classrooms next month.

The district’s board voted Monday night for all students to have the option to learn in-person starting Monday, April 12 under “Plan A,” the state’s least restrictive social distancing plan for in-person learning. It doesn’t require classroom size reductions for six feet of social distancing like Plan B.

Face coverings will still be required however.

The district will offer in-person learning four days a week, with remote learning continuing on Wednesday. Plan A also includes Pre-K.

Families will still be able to choose fully remote learning. A survey will be sent out to decide, ECPPS says.

It comes after Gov. Roy Cooper (D) and state legislative leaders reached an agreement to reopen all schools for in-person learning with an option to go to Plan A.

Grades K-5 will be required to have in-person learning five days week.