Elizabeth City Police take wanted man into custody after short foot chase

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) – Police in Elizabeth City tracked down a wanted man Thursday and after a short foot chase took him into custody.

The Department alerted the public last week that they were trying to find 32-year-old Darren Rountree. He had several outstanding warrants on file, including discharging a firearm in city limits, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, discharging a firearm into a dwelling, felony possession of a firearm, a probation violation and resisting an officer.

With the help of the Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office and Probation and Parole, officers located Mr. Rountree in the area of Hathaway Drive and North Road Street Thursday evening. After his arrest, he was taken before a magistrate and given a $182,000 bond.

