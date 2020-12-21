Elizabeth City Police say male injured after unknown person entered home, shot him

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Police are investigating after a person was shot inside a residence Sunday night.

Police say the incident happened around 11:40 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Debry Street.

The victim, a male, reported that an unknown masked person entered their residence and a struggle ensued.

During the struggle, the male was shot once.

The person who broke into the house then fled the scene.

The victim was then transported to a hospital for treatment of his injuries, which are serious but not life-threatening.

Anyone with information pertaining to this incident should contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at 252-335-4321 or the Crime Line at 252-335-5555.