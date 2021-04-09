Elizabeth City police looking for male who robbed Dollar General

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Elizabeth City police are looking for a person they say robbed a Dollar General Friday afternoon.

Police said officers responded to 1903 Weeksville Road around 2:30 p.m. for a report about an armed robbery.

Police said the male walked into the business, brandished a weapon and demanded money.

The suspect is described as a Black male who wore a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, black boots and a mask.

He was last seen headed toward River Road in a black minivan.

Anyone with information in the case should contact the department at 252-335-4321 or the Crime Line at (252) 335-5555 all information received will remain anonymous and strictly confidential.