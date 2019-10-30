Elizabeth City Police investigating Dollar General Robbery

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Elizabeth City Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Dollar General store Tuesday night.

According to a news release from police, the suspect entered the Dollar General at 961 Old Stump Road around 9:32 p.m. and walked toward a clerk who was counting money.

Police say the suspect pointed a gun at the clerk and robbed them. The suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash and then ran from the store.

Police describe the suspect has a thin build, is about 5 feet 7 inches tall and was seen wearing a black sweatshirt with a hood, black pants, black shoes and gloves.

Elizabeth City Police are asking anyone who may have information on the robbery to call them at 252-335-4321 or 252-335-5555.