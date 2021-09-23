Elizabeth City-Pasquotank School Board holding emergency meeting Thursday on virtual learning

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education is holding an emergency meeting Thursday night to consider extending the district’s virtual learning plan and whether to change the direction given to staff about development of virtual learning plans.

The district has reported 33 coronavirus cases across its schools over the past two weeks.

The 7 p.m. meeting will be in the multi-purpose room at Central Elementary and a livestream will be available on the district’s website.

Public comment will not be allowed unless the board votes in favor, though public comment will be available at the next meeting on September 27.

Should public comment be allowed at Thursday’s meeting, speakers should have their comments submitted to the Office of the Superintendent at superintendent@ecpps.k12.nc.us before 5 p.m.

Look for updates on the meeting tonight.