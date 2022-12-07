ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) – Elizabeth City has transformed the Harbor of Hospitality into the Hot Cocoa Capital of the World for a few weeks with its second annual Hot Cocoa Crawl.
The Hot Cocoa Crawl began Nov. 25 and continues through Jan. 15.
Local businesses have come together to create a trail of delicious hot chocolate treats and cocoa-inspired experiences – from tradition-with-a-twist to chocolate-infused cocktails to handcrafted cocoa-themed gifts.
Here is a list of participating businesses.