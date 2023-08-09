ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) – Two Elizabeth City businesses and a vehicle were damaged Monday after being shot, and two men are being sought in connection to the incident, according to police.

Around 11:34 p.m., Elizabeth City Police officers responded to the area of the 200 block of North Poindexter Street near East Colonial Avenue in reference to a shots fired call. When officers arrived, they found two business and a vehicle damaged, and they found several shell casings at the scene.

Elizabeth City Police detectives have obtained warrants on Ban Zollar Lee, 31, of the 600 block of Ray Street in Elizabeth City, as well as Jermel Trevon Williams, 29, of the 1400 block of Millpond Road in Elizabeth City. They have both been charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, shooting in the city limits and three counts of injury to personal property, police said, and both are considered to be armed and dangerous.

Police said this is an active and ongoing investigation, and they ask that anyone with any information about the incident to contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at 252-335-4321 or the Crime Line at 252-335-5555.