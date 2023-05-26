ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) – We all love a nice frozen treat during the summer.

Frosty Snowball in Elizabeth City is offering tasty treats to help take back the community from crime.

“The neighborhood needed something,” said Frosty Snowball owner Reubin Houston.

He grew up in the city and has grown frustrated at the violence.

“There is a lot of shooting around the city that are senseless,” Houston said, “and maybe if the kids had something to do or something to do at that moment, then that wouldn’t happen at that time.”

That’s how Frosty Snowball was created.

It is located in the Shepard Street neighborhood, so it’s not far for neighborhood kids.

“My main purpose was to make sure I brought something positive to my community,” Houston said.

He wanted everyone to be able to join the fun.

The menu has so many options starting at just $2.

“You get a great product and it’s an affordable product,” Houston said. “Something so affordable everyone can afford.”

Customers rolled in even on a chill day to get a taste of the flavored ice.

Behind the beautiful creations is owner Destiny Thompson.

You look at the menu and see all her different visions. The unicorn snowball has all the fun colors to resemble the mystical creature. You can get the shark attack with a blue flavoring to resemble the ocean and red topped with a gummy treat.

“It’s like an art in a snowball. You put different flavors together,” she said.

She assures you that your ice is the perfect temperature to make the perfect ball of snow.

“Ice, ice, ice. As long as the ice is at the right temperature, it gives the good consistency of snow that we want,” Thompson said.

The different options keep Jessica Skinner coming back every day.

This time she tried one of the gourmet options: the banana pudding snowball.

“This my first time trying it and it’s actually good,” she said.

That snowball features cream and whipped cream to make it taste like its inspiration, banana pudding.

Skinner doesn’t just get treats for herself. She’ll leave a couple of extra dollars, so neighborhood kids can get in on the fun even if they don’t have cash on hand.

“I didn’t have it when I was coming up. It’s something I do. I support.”

That’s just the environment Houston said he wanted to create in this neighborhood.

“It’s like a dream,” Houston said.