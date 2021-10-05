Eligible families to receive extra food stamps benefits on Oct. 16

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Social Services say that they will be releasing emergency allotments of benefits to eligible families later this month.

Officials say the benefits will automatically be loaded to recipients’ Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cards on Saturday, October 16.

The emergency allotments raise existing SNAP households’ monthly benefit amount to the maximum allowable based on the size of each household as follows: 

Household Size48 State and DC
1$250
2$459
3$685
4$835
5$992
6$1,190
7$1,316
8$1,504
Each additional person$188

Those with questions should contact their local department of social services or visit CommonHelp at commonhelp.virginia.gov to access account information. For additional information regarding SNAP, how to apply, and other assistance programs, visit dss.virginia.gov/benefit/. 

