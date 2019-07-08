Elderly man missing from King and Queen County

KING AND QUEEN COUNTY, Va (WAVY) – Officials are asking the public’s help finding a missing elderly man from King and Queen County.

65-year-old Raymond Benjamin Holmes, who goes by Ray, was last seen on February of this year. Officials say that Mr. Holmes was previously at a hospital where he was discharged on February 6.

Ray then checked into The Washington and Burgess Inn in New Kent County where he stayed until checking out on February 23. This was the last time he was seen.

Officials say that Ray could have an altered mental status and might need daily medication. They also say that he might have longer hair at this time.

Ray may be in Williamsburg where he was known to set up camp in wooded areas.

Ray is 5’4″, weighs 138 pounds, has black hair that might be in Afro style, and has glasses.

King and Queen Sheriff’s Office are asking the public to call 804-785-7400 if they have any information regarding Ray’s whereabouts.