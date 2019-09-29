Elderly cyclist killed during hit-and-run in Greensville County, driver in custody

GREENSVILLE COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia State Police are investigating a hit-and-run incident after an elderly cyclist was struck by a vehicle in Greensville County Saturday morning.

Greenville County Sheriff’s dispatch got the call on Saturday around 7:30 a.m. about a cyclist who was lying in the grass near the 1000 block of Slagle Lake Road.

When EMS officials got to the scene, they determined that the 81-year-old biker was struck by a vehicle and died at the scene.

After further investigation, Virginia State Police reported that the victim was riding a 2009 Fuji team road bike southbound on Slagle Road when he was struck by an unknown vehicle, throwing the victim off the bicycle, as the suspect fled the scene.

As Virginia State Police reconstructed the accident, they were able to identify a suspect vehicle, a 2019 Hyundai Tucson with damages consistent of the crash.

The investigation soon led officials to the driver, 35-year-old Christopher Harley Reed.

Reed was arrested and charged with felony hit-and-run and involuntary manslaughter, and was sent to the custody of Southside Regional Jail.

The incident is still under investigation. Officials urged the community to report any information regarding the crime.