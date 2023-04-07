ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. – An Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County Schools employee was arrested Thursday after being found with a .45 caliber pistol on the passenger seat of his vehicle, according to the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 9:04 am., Pasquotank County deputies were notified by ECPPS officials that a vehicle with a visible handgun located inside was parked at the bus garage’s parking area at 1059 U.S. 17 South in Elizabeth City, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

When deputies arrived, they found a passenger vehicle unlocked with a passenger window rolled down about an inch, where they observed a black semi-auto pistol – .45 caliber – visible on the passenger seat, the sheriff’s office said.

An investigation indicated that the vehicle belonged to an employee of the ECPPS maintenance department, Robert Kendall White, of Elizabeth City, who was arrested and charged with misdemeanor gun on educational property, and was confined at Albemarle District Jail under a $2,500 secured bond. The sheriff’s office said the charge was a misdemeanor because he was employed with the school division.