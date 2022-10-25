WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — A man who escaped from Eastern State Hospital in Williamsburg early Monday morning was taken into custody Tuesday at a convenience store on Richmond Road.

The man’s name is actually Michael Lee Corey Malone, Virginia State Police say. He’d been going by Christopher Feagin, one of his many aliases.

Police say he was taken into custody without incident around noon after someone spotted him inside a convenience store in the 6400 block of Richmond Road, near Lightfoot Road.

He was taken to Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail and was being processed on a felony warrant for escaping the hospital.

Malone escaped around 1:40 a.m. Monday from the psychiatric hospital, however the media wasn’t notified until 2:40 p.m. Monday.

Malone could be considered dangerous, as he was charged four times for possession of a deadly weapon by a prisoner after being booked in Virginia Beach City Jail this summer. William & Mary sent out a campus alert to students.

WAVY has reached out to authorities for more information in the case, including whether he was under video surveillance or restrained, and what time the jail realized he was missing.