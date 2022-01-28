Eastern Shore under blizzard warning, 5 to 10 inches of snowfall projected

EXMORE, Va. (WAVY) — The whole Eastern Shore is under a blizzard warning until 7 p.m. Saturday, with gusts up to 50 mph expected to accompany heavy snowfall Friday night into Saturday.

The warning extends until 7 p.m. Saturday, though the snowfall is expected to end around lunchtime Saturday.

As of Friday afternoon, the WAVY weather team is projecting anywhere from about 5 to 10 inches for the Shore, with even more accumulation closer to the Maryland line.

Blizzard warnings have been issued for coastal areas all the way up to New England as the nor’easter system moves up to the Atlantic coast, but the Shore isn’t expected to see as much snowfall as places such as Connecticut and New York, where more than a foot of snowfall is projected. Some areas in the northeastern parts of New England could see more than two feet of snow.

The public should avoid travel if possible, as blowing snow could make travel treacherous. The high winds and snow could also lead to power outages.

The National Guard is already on standby to help and VDOT has been working to prepare roads.

In preparation, the Corner Bakery in Onancock was reminding folks you can stock up on donuts to make due. Virginia ABC stores on the Shore are also still operating on normal schedules at this time, as the snow isn’t expected to come through until later Friday evening.

WAVY’s Andy Fox made his way over to Exmore on Friday and will have live updates coming up. He had a Facebook Live earlier as he got off the bridge-tunnel.