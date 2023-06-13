WASHINGTON (WAVY) – Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine announced $17 million in federal funding will be going towards improvements at two local beaches.

According to a press release, the funding will go towards enhanced beach access at Chincoteague National Wildlife Refuge and Assateague Island National Seashore.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Some of the specific enhancements include relocating existing beaches to a more stable part of the island and constructing a new access road, four new parking lots, new boardwalks, and paving for a multiuse path.

The funding was awarded through the Department of Transportation’s Nationally Significant Federal Lands and Tribal Projects (NSFLTP) project.