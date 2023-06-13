WASHINGTON (WAVY) – Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine announced $17 million in federal funding will be going towards improvements at two local beaches.
According to a press release, the funding will go towards enhanced beach access at Chincoteague National Wildlife Refuge and Assateague Island National Seashore.
Some of the specific enhancements include relocating existing beaches to a more stable part of the island and constructing a new access road, four new parking lots, new boardwalks, and paving for a multiuse path.
The funding was awarded through the Department of Transportation’s Nationally Significant Federal Lands and Tribal Projects (NSFLTP) project.