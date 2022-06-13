CASHVILLE, Va. (WAVY) — Firefighters were able to quickly put out a fire caused by a lightning strike at an Eastern Shore church over the weekend.

The Onancock Fire Department says their crews and firefighters from several other local departments responded to Broadway Baptist Church at 15341 Broadway Road in Cashville just before 1:30 p.m. Sunday, after the strike hit the church’s steeple.

Onancock’s Engine 95 was the first to attack the fire, with Ladder 9 adding a stream from above. The fire was able to be contained to the steeple and there was minimal damage to the interior of the church, firefighters say.

The steeple at Broadway after the fire (Courtesy of Onancock Volunteer Fire Department)

One firefighter was injured during the response.

“On behalf of the members of Broadway Baptist Church I just wanted to say thank you to all of those who responded and for doing so in such a quick manner,” said Broadway pastor Russell Fail on Facebook. “The damage could have been much worse. When I turned onto Broadway Road I expected to see the church in flames, but you guys had everything under control. Thank you again for doing such a great job.”

You can see more photos of the fire here.