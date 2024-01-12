VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Early voting in Virginia Beach for the Presidential Primaries begins at 8 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 19.

In-person early voting is set to be available at the Voter Registration and Elections Office at 2449 Princess Anne Road, Municipal Center, Building 14.

Additional early in-person voting sites open on Saturday, Feb. 24, ending on Saturday, March 2. There will be no early voting on Sundays. The following locations are set to be available between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. beginning Feb. 24.

Bayside Recreation Center 4500 First Court Road

Great Neck Recreation Center 2521 Shorehaven Drive

Seatack Recreation Center 141 South Birdneck Road

Kempsville Area Library 832 Kempsville Road

Meyera E. Oberndorf Central Libra 4100 Virginia Beach Boulevard



Any Virginia Beach voter can vote in the primaries, but only in one party’s primary.

Any Virginia Beach citizen who will be 18 on or before the Nov. 5 General and Special Election will be eligible to vote in this election.

For information regarding sample ballots, early voting, and election day polling locations, please visit voter.virginiabeach.gov.