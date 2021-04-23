Early voting for 2021 June primaries in Virginia starts

HERNDON, VA – MARCH 03: Privacy screens sit on a table at a polling place in Armstrong Elementary School for the Democratic presidential primary election on Super Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in Herndon, Virginia. 1,357 Democratic delegates are at stake as voters cast their ballots in 14 states and American Samoa on what is known as Super Tuesday. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Early voting for the Virginia primary elections in June started Friday, April 23.

Virginians are picking candidates for statewide races, including governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general, as well as all House of Delegates seats.

Voters can go to their general registrar’s office or satellite voting location to cast their ballot. In-person voting ends on June 5, ahead of election day on June 8. You’ll have to show an acceptable form of ID.

Absentee ballots will also be sent out to all voters who’ve requested a ballot by mail. You can request one online or by contacting your local registrar. The last day to request an absentee ballot is Friday, May 28 at 5 p.m.. They must be postmarked by Election Day, June 8, and received by the local voter registration office by noon on Friday, June 11.

Virginia now has no excuse absentee voting, meaning everyone can request an absentee ballot.

If you have any questions about the primary election you can call the Virginia Department of Elections at (800)-552-9745, email the department at info@elections.virginia.gov, or visit their website at elections.virginia.gov.

The general election is on November 2