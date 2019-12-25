Early Christmas morning crash leaves one person hospitalized

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – According to Norfolk Fire-Rescue, a crash around 1 a.m. Christmas morning left a person with serious injuries.

The crash happened on Interstate 64 at Northampton Boulevard.

The vehicle ran off the interstate and ended up into a wooded area, trapping the driver.

Rescue personnel were able to free the driver, who was trauma alerted to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

Happy Holidays from Norfolk Fire-Rescue. Please be safe, no matter if you are on the road or in your homes.

There is no word yet on what may have caused the crash or the person’s current medical condition.

