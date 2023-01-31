HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Early morning fog has delayed classes Tuesday in parts of the Eastern Shore and North Carolina.

Officials at Currituck County Schools stated that they will operate on a two-hour delay Tuesday as heavy fog descended throughout the county.

These schools include:

Central Elementary School

Currituck County High School

Currituck County Middle School Raiders

Griggs Elementary School

Jarvisburg Elementary School

J.P. Knapp Early College High School

Knotts Island Elementary School

Moyock Elementary School

Moyock Middle SchoolShawboro Elementary School

Hertford County Public Schools also declared a one-hour delay due to the fog. Gates County Schools will be on a two-hour delay.

In Virginia, Northampton County Schools will be on a two-hour delay. Accomack County will be conducting a virtual learning day for the day.

Franklin Schools will also take part on a two-hour delay for all schools and central office staff.