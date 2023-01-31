HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Early morning fog has delayed classes Tuesday in parts of the Eastern Shore and North Carolina.

Officials at Currituck County Schools stated that they will operate on a two-hour delay Tuesday as heavy fog descended throughout the county.

These schools include:

  • Central Elementary School
  • Currituck County High School
  • Currituck County Middle School Raiders
  • Griggs Elementary School
  • Jarvisburg Elementary School
  • J.P. Knapp Early College High School
  • Knotts Island Elementary School
  • Moyock Elementary School
  • Moyock Middle SchoolShawboro Elementary School

Hertford County Public Schools also declared a one-hour delay due to the fog. Gates County Schools will be on a two-hour delay.

In Virginia, Northampton County Schools will be on a two-hour delay. Accomack County will be conducting a virtual learning day for the day.

Franklin Schools will also take part on a two-hour delay for all schools and central office staff.

