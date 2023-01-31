HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Early morning fog has delayed classes Tuesday in parts of the Eastern Shore and North Carolina.
Officials at Currituck County Schools stated that they will operate on a two-hour delay Tuesday as heavy fog descended throughout the county.
These schools include:
- Central Elementary School
- Currituck County High School
- Currituck County Middle School Raiders
- Griggs Elementary School
- Jarvisburg Elementary School
- J.P. Knapp Early College High School
- Knotts Island Elementary School
- Moyock Elementary School
- Moyock Middle SchoolShawboro Elementary School
Hertford County Public Schools also declared a one-hour delay due to the fog. Gates County Schools will be on a two-hour delay.
In Virginia, Northampton County Schools will be on a two-hour delay. Accomack County will be conducting a virtual learning day for the day.
Franklin Schools will also take part on a two-hour delay for all schools and central office staff.
