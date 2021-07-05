Dynamo: NASA sets launch window for sounding rockets studying global electrical current

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The Dynamo-2 rockets will launch from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility on Wallops Island this month.

The time frame of the launch is scheduled between July 6 and July 20. NASA officials say the two rockets will not be launched on the same day.

The first Dynamo mission launched the rockets on the 4th of July in 2013, from Wallops Island.



The team, comprising scientists from NASA, JAXA, and several U.S. universities, divided their instruments between two rockets. The first rocket measured electric fields while the second, launched just 15 seconds later, traced the winds.

On #FourthOfJuly eight years ago, Wallops launched two sounding rockets to study the global electrical current called the dynamo, which sweeps through the ionosphere. This July 6, the launch window will open to continue this study: https://t.co/7nWLK23EGw pic.twitter.com/lQ3Q2qwQh9 — NASA Wallops (@NASA_Wallops) July 4, 2021

The launch window on Tuesday, July 6, is slated between 12:15 p.m. to 2 p.m. EDT. On July 7-13, the launch window runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. EDT and from 8 a.m. to noon EDT on July 14-20.

Live coverage of the launches will begin 20 minutes before the opening of the launch window on the Wallops YouTube site.

Guests hoping to watch the launches will have to do it from somewhere else. Officials say the NASA Visitor Center at Wallops will not be open for this mission. They will still be visible in the mid-Atlantic region.

For more information on the launches, click here.