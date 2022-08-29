IVOR, Va. (WAVY) — A Southampton County man was arrested Friday night after Virginia State Police say he hit three troopers’ vehicles during a pursuit while intoxicated.

State police say they spotted 29-year-old Joshua Ryan Boeving’s Hyundai Santa Fe traveling at high speeds in a 25-mph zone in Ivor.

Boeving refused to pulled and police say they tried several “running roadblocks” to stop him, but he escaped and damaged three trooper vehicles in the process.

The chase eventually stopped after Boeving pulled into his driveway, where he was taken into custody without incident. He was charged with driving under the influence, no license, reckless driving and felony elude.

State police say the case will be taken before the local commonwealth’s attorney’s office to see if more charges will be pending.