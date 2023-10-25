PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Tomorrow is National Prescription Drug Takeback Day. The Hampton Roads area is participating in Drug Take Back Day, as many places are hosting events for unused prescription drugs. These events are scheduled to take place on Saturday, Oct. 28.

Drugs can be dropped off at the following locations below, or click here to view more locations near you.

Newport News

Sentara Port Warwick, 11803 Jefferson Ave.

Riverside Regional Medical Center, 12200 Warwick Blvd. (medical office building)

Both of these events take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Williamsburg

Municipal Building parking lot, 401 Lafayette St from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Any expired or unused prescription or over-the-counter medication, can be disposed of at this event. Sharps containers will be available for the disposal of sharps or needles.

The City of Williamsburg Public Works Department and the Williamsburg Police Department

are hosting a free Shred-It event, which offers community members a safe, free opportunity to

shred sensitive documents. This event is for residential shredding only. A maximum of three

grocery store paper bags full of documents is allowed per household.

Public Works office at 105 Service Drive, Yorktown from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The York County Beautification Committee will partner with Sheriff Ron Montgomery and the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office to provide citizens with an opportunity to shred personal papers, and drop off expired or unneeded prescription pills and patches.

Citizens can bring up to five boxes of paperwork, and the Beautification Committee will provide a container to collect plastic bags at this time as well.

Hampton

Sentara CarePlex Hospital, 3000 Coliseum Drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Hampton Policed Division and the Drug Enforcement Administration will host DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day at locations across the country. DEA and its partners will collect tablets, capsules, patches and other solid forms of prescription drugs.

Collection sites will not accept syringes, sharps, and illicit drugs. Liquid products, such as cough syrup, should remain sealed in their original container. The cap must be tightly sealed to prevent leakage.