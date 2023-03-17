RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) – Driver’s license services may be unavailable Saturday at Virginia Department of Motor Vehicle (DMV) customer service centers and online.

This service may be unavailable due to a rescheduled Verizon network maintenance. The maintenance will impact access to the National Driver Register.

Since the DMV is required to check the federal NDR before issuing a driver’s license, services such as renewing or replacing driver’s licenses, learner’s permits, and more will be unavailable.

The DMV website will be updated with further alerts and customers should check the website before visiting.