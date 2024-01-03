MANTEO, N.C. (WAVY) — The driver of a hit-and-run, that left a teen with minor injuries to their arm in Manteo, has come forward, police said.

On Dec. 28, police said there was a hit-and-run involving a teen on a bike and a Ford F150. The teen reported the incident, and police were able to obtain a video of the crash. A posting on the Manteo Police Department Facebook page led to the driver coming forward. 53-year-old Angela Blythe was cited with a misdemeanor for failing to report a crash, police said.

“The Manteo Police Department would like to thank Angela Blythe for coming forward about her involvement in the crash,” the police said, in a release. “In addition, we would like to thank the public and Dare County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance with this incident.”