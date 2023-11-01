MIDDLESEX COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police are trying to find the driver who left the scene of a crash that left one person dead and another seriously hurt last night in Middlesex County.

Police say the crash happened around 7:25 p.m. on Route 602, west of Walesa Point. Timothy Siecker and his wife Lorraine Labounty-Siecker were on a moped heading west when they were struck by a deer, causing both to be ejected.

Labounty-Siecker was ejected into the eastbound lanes, and then struck by an unknown dark-colored sedan, which continued east in the direction of Burrells Marina Road.

Labounty-Siecker was pronounced dead at the scene and Timothy Siecker suffered serious injuries. He was taken to Riverside Walter Reed Hospital.

Anyone with information that could help identify the suspect vehicle and/or the driver is asked to call police at (804) 750-8788 or email questions @vsp.virginia.gov .