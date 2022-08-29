VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A woman died after being rear ended by a DUI driver just before midnight Saturday night on Indian River Road, just down the road from Regent University in Virginia Beach.

Police say they were called around 11:50 p.m. to the 5500 block of Indian River at Ferry Point Road, and the driver who was stopped at the red light was pronounced dead at the scene. She was in a Toyota.

The driver of the other car, 34-year-old John Glover of Virginia Beach, was in a Mercedes sedan when he rear ended the woman’s car. He was arrested and charged with DUI and involuntary manslaughter.

Virginia Beach PD did not share additional details, including the name of the victim, in an initial press release.