CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A driver struck a crossing guard at low speed outside Great Bridge High School in Chesapeake on Monday morning, police say.

It happened just before 8:30 a.m. at the street entrance to the school, when the vehicle was leaving campus. Police say the crossing guard began to walk into the street when she was struck.

The guard suffered non life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The adult driver remained at the scene and was issued a summons for 46.2-834 (Signals by Law Enforcement Officer, Crossing Guard, and Flaggers).

The crash is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or go to p3tips.com.