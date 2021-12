A vehicle was found in the water at Craney Island Fuel Depot early Tuesday morning, with its driver on top.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A vehicle was found in the water at Craney Island Fuel Depot early Tuesday morning, with its driver sitting on top.

Portsmouth fire officials didn’t have many details in a statement, but said crews helped remove the person and vehicle from the water after responding around 3:08 a.m. to the 300 block of Main Road.

It’s unclear how the driver got the vehicle into the water at this time, but officials said the driver wasn’t injured.