Driver flown to hospital with serious injuries following crash in Chowan County

CHOWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — A person driving a passenger car was seriously injured after colliding with a tractor-trailer in Chowan County Monday morning.

North Carolina Highway Patrol says the crash happened shortly before 9 a.m. on Highway 32 at Rocky Hock Road.

The driver of a 2014 Ford passenger car pulled out in front of a tractor-trailer, highway patrol says.

The driver of the Ford was airlifted to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital via Nightingale with serious head injuries. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

Highway patrol says charges are pending since the driver of the Ford was at fault.