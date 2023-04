A driver flipped their car into a tree near Norfolk International Airport on Sunday night.

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A driver flipped their car into a tree near Norfolk International Airport on Sunday night.

It happened just before 7 p.m. near the intersection of Miller Store Road and Pritchard Road.

Norfolk dispatchers say a patient needed to be extricated from the car, but there were no serious injuries reported.

The cause of the crash hasn’t been released at this time.