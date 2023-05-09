PERQUIMANS COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — A crash Tuesday night that killed a pedestrian on Ocean Highway in Perquimans County is under investigation.

Perquimans County Emergency Services says their 911 center got multiple calls about the crash around 5:41 p.m. Deputies responded and attempted life-saving measures, but the pedestrian died from his injuries at the scene.

No other details about the crash itself has been shared, but it’s being investigated by the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

That portion of Ocean Highway has since reopened. Check back for updates.