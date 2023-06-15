NASSAWADOX, Va. (WAVY) — Police are still trying to identify a driver who died overnight in a crash on Bayside Road in Northampton County.

Virginia State Police say they were notified just after 5:30 a.m. Thursday for the single-vehicle crash at 7187 Bayside Road in the Nassawadox area, though they’re still not sure the exact time the crash happened.

They say the driver of a Ford Edge was heading south and ran off the road at the curve in the road. The driver was ejected after the vehicle stuck a tree and flipped, police say.

The vehicle in a fatal crash at 7187 Bayside Road in the Nassawadox area of the Eastern Shore on June 15, 2023 (Via Virginia State Police)

The crash was so severe that police are still working to identify the driver with help from the medical examiner.

Police say at this time they have no witnesses and people who live nearby were unaware that a crash had occurred.