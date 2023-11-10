SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A driver died in a crash during a police pursuit that ended in Southampton County on Friday morning.

The Southampton County Sheriff’s Office says they got a call around 7:35 a.m. from the Greensville County Sheriff’s Office that Greensville deputies and Virginia State Police troopers were pursuing the driver into Southampton.

The sheriff’s office says that Southampton deputies joined the pursuit, which ended around 7:50 a.m. on Ivor Road near Guy Place Road when the suspect vehicle, a red Kia, crashed and the driver was ejected.

The driver, the only person in the vehicle, died at the scene.

The sheriff’s office says the vehicle wrecked on its own and no other vehicles were involved in the incident. Virginia State Police will lead the investigation into the pursuit and crash.