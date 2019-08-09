Driver dies following two-vehicle crash on the Eastern Shore

PAINTER, Va. (WAVY) — One driver died and another was injured following a two-vehicle crash on Virginia’s Eastern Shore Thursday night.

Virginia State Police said in a news release troopers were called to the scene of a crash on U.S. 13, near Main Street in the town of Painter, around 9:20 p.m.

State police said 64-year-old Carolyn A. Sample was driving a 2009 Chevy Cobalt south in the northbound lanes whe she struck a a 1993 Dodge Ram 150 head-on.

Sample was taken to Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital where she later died. The driver of the Dodge suffered non-life-threatening injuries, state police said.

It is unclear whether alcohol was involved. State police said Sample was not wearing her seat belt at the time of the crash.

