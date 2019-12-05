Driver dies after work truck strikes multiple vehicles, hits Jersey wall on I-264

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A driver died Thursday after being ejected in a crash on I-264 east of Military Highway.

Virginia State Police didn’t have many details in a press release, but said the driver of a white work van was heading east on I-264 around 9:15 a.m. when they struck several vehicles before driving into the Jersey wall.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers say the crash remains under investigation, and more information will be released later. Lanes of eastbound I-264 were still blocked as of 9:50 a.m.

